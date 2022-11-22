- Mexican peso gains versus US dollar after three days.
- USD/MXN finds resistance at the 20-day SMA before 19.60.
- Interim support at 19.40, key level at 19.30.
The USD/MXN is falling on Tuesday after rising during three consecutive days, on a quiet session for financial markets. The rebound from monthly lows found resistance near the 19.60 barrier. The pair reversed its course after reaching the 20-day Simple Moving Average.
The ongoing retreat could extend toward the interim support area of 19.40. A break lower would expose the critical 19.25/30 zone that capped the downside last week. Below that area, the next target is seen at 19.00/05 (intermediate resistance at 19.15).
Technical indicators area mixed. Momentum is still moving to the upside but the RISE is starting to turn south. Price holds below key moving averages. A consolidation between 19.30 and 19.60 over the next sessions seems likely.
If the Dollar breaks and holds above 19.60 it would gain strength and could rise to the next barrier at 19.80.
USDMXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.4754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0707
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|19.5461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.5849
|Daily SMA50
|19.8698
|Daily SMA100
|20.0691
|Daily SMA200
|20.1274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.5924
|Previous Daily Low
|19.415
|Previous Weekly High
|19.5733
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.2497
|Previous Monthly High
|20.177
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.5247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.4828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.4433
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.3405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.2659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.6206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.6952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
