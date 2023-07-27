USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bears have the upper hand near 200-hour SMA/61.8% Fibo. confluence

- USD/MXN is seen consolidating in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a retest of the YTD low.
- A move back above the 23.6% Fibo. level is needed to negate the near-term bearish outlook.
The USD/MXN pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, below the 16.85 level through the early European session.
From a technical perspective, spot prices currently hover around the confluence comprising of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent modest recovery from the lowest level since December 2015. Some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 16.80 area, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been recovering - are still holding in the bearish territory and have again started gaining negative traction on hourly charts. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/MXN pair is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards challenging the multi-year low, around the 16.70 region touched last week, looks like a distinct possibility.
Sustained weakness below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the next relevant support near the 16.60 region. The USD/MXN pair could extend the downward trajectory and eventually drop to October/November 2015 lows, around the 16.3555-16.3250 area.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 16.8740-16.8745 region now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move towards the 16.9200 zone en route to the 16.9600-16.9700 supply zone. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook and lift the USD/MXN back above the 17.00 mark.
USD/MXN 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8104
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0324
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|16.8428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9508
|Daily SMA50
|17.2302
|Daily SMA100
|17.6831
|Daily SMA200
|18.4188
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9837
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8166
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0512
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6924
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9199
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.9455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.0482
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.1126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
