USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bears have the upper hand near 200-hour SMA/61.8% Fibo. confluence

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/MXN is seen consolidating in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
  • The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a retest of the YTD low.
  • A move back above the 23.6% Fibo. level is needed to negate the near-term bearish outlook.

The USD/MXN pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, below the 16.85 level through the early European session.

From a technical perspective, spot prices currently hover around the confluence comprising of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent modest recovery from the lowest level since December 2015. Some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 16.80 area, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been recovering - are still holding in the bearish territory and have again started gaining negative traction on hourly charts. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/MXN pair is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards challenging the multi-year low, around the 16.70 region touched last week, looks like a distinct possibility.

Sustained weakness below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the next relevant support near the 16.60 region. The USD/MXN pair could extend the downward trajectory and eventually drop to October/November 2015 lows, around the 16.3555-16.3250 area.

On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 16.8740-16.8745 region now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move towards the 16.9200 zone en route to the 16.9600-16.9700 supply zone. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook and lift the USD/MXN back above the 17.00 mark.

USD/MXN 1-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 16.8104
Today Daily Change -0.0324
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 16.8428
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.9508
Daily SMA50 17.2302
Daily SMA100 17.6831
Daily SMA200 18.4188
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9837
Previous Daily Low 16.8166
Previous Weekly High 17.0512
Previous Weekly Low 16.6924
Previous Monthly High 17.7286
Previous Monthly Low 17.0243
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.8804
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.9199
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7783
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.7139
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.6112
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.9455
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.0482
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.1126

 

 

