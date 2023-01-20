Economists at HSBC think USD/JPY will fall by year-end 2023 on a range of factors from future BoJ policy announcements to improvements in Japan’s balance of payments and a revival of the JPY’s “safe haven” status.
A revival of Yen’s ‘safe haven’ status could weigh on USD/JPY
“There are many upcoming events that could lead to a change in the BoJ’s policy later. PM Kishida will likely nominate the next BoJ governor sometime in February. Governor Kuroda will chair his last monetary policy meeting on 10 March. The first result tabulation of Shunto (annual wage negotiations) will likely be announced around mid-March. The new governor will chair his first monetary policy meeting on 28 April.”
“Aside from the BoJ, there are other plausible developments that could drive USD/JPY lower in 2023: resident investors FX-hedging their foreign investments; an improvement in Japan’s core balance of payments due to JPY undervaluation and tourism resumption; and a revival of the JPY’s counter-cyclical nature and ‘safe haven’ status during risk-off episodes (as US yields fall).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 after Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in European trading. ECB's Lagarde reiterates that the central bank will stay the course with rate hikes. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold consolidates around $1,930, Fedspeak eyed
Gold price refreshed nine-month highs above $1,935 in European trading. The uptick in US Treasury yields is capping Gold’s upside amid the subdued US Dollar. Upside bias remains intact for Gold price amid a bullish daily technical setup.
Is crypto lender Genesis bankruptcy the end of the era for the spreading FTX contagion?
Crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy weeks after the exchange froze withdrawals for users. The largest creditors are Gemini exchange, Bybit’s Mirana, Babel Finance and Coincident Capital alongside 50 other unsecured lenders.
Central bank warnings
It's been a solid start to the year for equity markets but that optimism appears to be fading as policymakers queued up in Davos to push back against market interest rate expectations.