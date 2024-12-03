1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Thursday (28 Nov, spot at 151.40), we highlighted that ‘there has been a surge in downward momentum.’ We also highlighted that ‘given the deeply oversold short-term conditions, the next support at 149.40 may not come into view so soon.’ After USD dropped to 149.46 on Friday, we indicated yesterday (02 Dec, spot at 150.00) that ‘To continue to decline, USD must break and stay below 149.40.’ While USD dropped to a low of 149.06 in NY session, it recovered to close above 149.40 at 149.59. From here, USD may continue to decline, but given that downward momentum has not increased much further, it is unclear if there is enough momentum for it to reach 148.65. All in all, only a breach of 151.30 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 151.80) would indicate that the weakness in USD has stabilised.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Following USD sharp drop to 149.46 last Friday, we indicated yesterday that ‘the decline seems to be overdone, and further weakening of USD is unlikely.’ We were of the view that USD ‘is more likely to trade in a 149.40/150.70 range.’ USD subsequently rose to 150.74 before plummeting to a low of 149.06 in NY session. Despite the sharp decline, downward momentum has not increased much. Today, we continue to expect USD to trade in a range, probably between 149.00 and 150.50.”

The US Dollar (USD) is expected to trade in a range, probably between 149.00 and 150.50. In the longer run, USD may continue to decline, but it’s unclear if there’s enough momentum for it to reach 148.65, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.