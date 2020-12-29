USD/JPY trims early-Asian losses to eye 104.00 as US stimulus headlines favor risks

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY picks up bids while extending pullback from 103.66.
  • US House backed Trump’s demand of $2,000 paycheck, overrides veto of $740.5 billion defense policy bill.
  • Fears of Senate members blocking the aid package, headlines concerning China, virus probe the bulls amid a quiet session.

USD/JPY extends corrective pullback from intraday low to 103.80 during early Tuesday. The pair’s latest positive performance takes clues from the US Congress as policymakers recently backed President Donald Trump’s push for extra paychecks while turning down the defense demands.

US President Donald Trump’s surprise signing of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package pleased risk-takers on Monday. The House recently passed the additional paycheck demand from President Donald but couldn’t respect his stand on the Defense bill. The New York Times sums up the moves while saying, “Policymakers voted 322-to-87  override one of Mr. Trump’s vetoes, underscoring the sweeping popularity of the military legislation, which authorizes a pay raise for the nation’s troops.”

Other than the updates from Capitol Hill, CNBC’s news suggesting further economic hardships for China as well as The Guardian’s updates suggesting Australia’s push for covid trace in the World Health Organization (WHO) also probe the risks.

It should, however, be noted that a lack of major data/events keeps markets less active despite a mostly upbeat mood.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise one basis point (bp) to 0.94% by press time.

Moving on, a light calendar will keep directing USD/JPY traders toward the risk catalysts for fresh impetus. However, likely hardships for US stimulus in the Senate can keep challenging the buyers during the day.

Technical analysis

USD/JPY buyers need a successful break of the seven-week-old falling resistance line, at 103.90 now, to regain the 104.00 threshold.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 103.72
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 103.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.84
Daily SMA50 104.25
Daily SMA100 105
Daily SMA200 106.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.9
Previous Daily Low 103.4
Previous Weekly High 103.89
Previous Weekly Low 103.25
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

