USD/JPY has been on a downtrend since early January, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley reports.
Concern from Ueda to disappoint JPY bulls this week
"That said, in the past few sessions there have been signs of some corrective activity. The degree of hawkishness from the BoJ following this week’s policy meeting will likely be a crucial determinant of direction in the currency pair near-term. Further out, we retain our year end forecast of USD/JPY145.00 with downside risk."
"For BoJ watchers, it is hoped that Ueda will this week offer some clarity as to whether the BoJ could hike rates more than once this year. This would likely mean the next rate hike will follow in Q2. In a stable geopolitical backdrop, the likelihood of two more policy moves this year would likely be relatively high."
"However, evidence of a slowing US economy and uncertainty about Trump tariffs, potentially on Japan’s auto exports to the US, could inject a note of caution into the BoJ’s policy decisions this year. Notes of concern from Ueda on these issues will likely disappoint JPY bulls this week. That said, we would favour selling rallies to USD/JPY150.00 given our longer-term bullish JPY view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to daily highs past 1.0900
Further correction in the Greenback now sends EUR/USD to the area of daily peaks in the 1.0910-1.0915 band following mixed US yields and steady concerns over a probable US economic slowdown. In the meantime, investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of the FOMC event.
GBP/USD pushes higher, retargets 1.3000
The selling pressure in the Greenback now picks up extra pace and favours the continuation of the upside impulse in GBP/USD, which shifts its focus to the key 1.3000 threshold.
Gold consolidates around $3,000 ahead of Fed
Gold prices has started the week on a positive tone and maintains their trade around the key $3,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the modest pullback in the Greenback and mixed US yields across the curve,
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, XRP gain as MicroStrategy buys $10.7 million BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) daily price chart shows signs of recovery in the largest cryptocurrency. Strategy, one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, acquired another 130 BTC last week, according to an announcement on Monday.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.