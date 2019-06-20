USD/JPY technical analysis: Remains vulnerable, bears likely to target levels below 107.00 handle

- The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its recent consolidative trading range, held over the past one week or so and tumbled to its lowest level since the early-Jan. flash crash.
- Bulls, however, showed some resilience near 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.69-112.40 up-move, which should now act as a key trigger point for bearish traders.
Looking at a slightly bigger picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel from yearly tops - set on April 24, clearly indicating a well-established near-term bearish trend and supporting prospects for further declines.
However, oversold conditions seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any fresh bearish bets and might now lead to near-term consolidation or a modest rebound though might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 108.00 handle.
A convincing break through the mentioned support will reinforce the bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to weaken farther below the 107.00 handle and aim towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the 106.70 region.
Having said that, a sustained recovery beyond the 108.50-70 supply zone - marking 50% Fibo. level and also nearing the descending trend-channel hurdle, might negate the bearish outlook and prompt some aggressive short-covering move in the near-term.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|108.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.7
|Daily SMA50
|110.08
|Daily SMA100
|110.47
|Daily SMA200
|111.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.62
|Previous Daily Low
|107.9
|Previous Weekly High
|108.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.16
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.23
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.