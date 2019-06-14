USD/JPY struggles near weekly lows, eyeing 108.00 mark

- The prevailing cautious mood continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Increasing Fed rate cut bets weigh on the USD and adds to the weaker tone.
- Traders now look forward to the US monthly retail sales data for some impetus.
The USD/JPY pair was seen consolidating near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below mid-108.00s through the Asian session on Friday.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight attempted bounce and remained depressed on the back of concerns over a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Apart from the trade-related nervousness, increasing likelihood that the Fed will cut interest rates by the end of this year kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and kept exerting some pressure on the major.
The incoming softer US economic data - including last Friday's disappointing release of May monthly jobs report, coupled with slowing inflation forced investors to start pricing in at least two rate cuts in 2019.
The mentioned factors contributed to a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, struggling near multi-year lows and further collaborating to the pair's weaker tone on the last day of the week.
Moving ahead, today's US economic docket - highlighting the release of monthly retail sales data, will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
The key focus, however, will be on next week's FOMC monetary policy meeting, which might provide some fresh clues over the central bank's near-term policy outlook and eventually provide a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|108.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.07
|Daily SMA50
|110.32
|Daily SMA100
|110.51
|Daily SMA200
|111.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.54
|Previous Daily Low
|108.16
|Previous Weekly High
|108.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.81
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.