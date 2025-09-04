USD/JPY steadies above 148.00 with NFP in the spotlight

- USD/JPY edges higher as a steady US Dollar keeps the Yen on the defensive.
- US data show cracks in the labor market with slowing hiring, fewer job openings, and rising layoffs.
- Fed’s Williams calls current policy “modestly restrictive,” leaving room for gradual easing if conditions warrant.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the defensive against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/JPY recovering most of Wednesday’s losses and edging higher. The pair is supported by a firm Greenback, while the Yen stays pressured by the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) cautious monetary policy stance, elevated government bond yields, and renewed political uncertainty in Tokyo.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading near 148.65 during the American session, mirroring the modest strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The DXY is hovering around 98.40 as investors digest the latest US labor releases and services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, keeping the US Dollar broadly supported as focus shifts to Friday’s August Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, the key event risk of the week.
The latest run of US data has pointed to emerging cracks in the labor market. Hiring momentum is cooling, job openings have slipped to their lowest in nearly a year, and layoffs are beginning to edge higher, all suggesting that demand for workers is easing. At the same time, the ISM survey showed employment in the services sector remaining in contraction, reinforcing the picture of a softer jobs backdrop even as new orders held firm.
Together, these signals highlight downside risks into Friday’s NFP release, where investors will judge whether the slowdown is broad enough to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) toward more aggressive easing. With a 25 basis point cut at the September 16-17 meeting already seen as virtually certain, market attention has shifted to whether weaker employment figures could tilt expectations toward a larger move, even as sticky inflation keeps policymakers cautious about moving too quickly.
Comments from New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday reinforced this cautious tone. Williams described current policy as only “modestly restrictive,” noting that gradual rate cuts could be appropriate if inflation continues to cool and unemployment drifts higher, while warning that tariffs remain an upside risk to prices. His remarks echoed the market view that the Fed is prepared to ease, but will move carefully to avoid reigniting inflationary pressure.
Looking ahead, investors will also watch Japan’s July household spending and labor earnings data due Friday for fresh insight into the strength of domestic demand.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 05, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 75K
Previous: 73K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1650, focus shifts to US NFP
EUR/USD now navigates a sidelined theme below 1.1650 following the closing bell in the European markets on Thursday. The pair’s daily correction comes on the back of the resurgence of some decent buying interest in the US Dollar, at the time when investors shift their attention to the crucial NFP report on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed in the sub-1.3450 region
GBP/USD trades with modest losses in the low-1.3400s amid a decent bullish attempt in the Greeback. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments in the gilt market amid speculation of a stagflationary scenario for the UK economy in the next few months.
Gold appears slightly offered around $3,550
Gold is taking a breather on Thursday following seven consecutive days of gains, including Wednesday’s move to a record high around the $3,580 zone per troy ounce. Traders’ prudence ahead of the release of Friday’s US NFP and decent gains in the US Dollar keep weighing on the precious metal for now.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.