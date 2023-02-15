USD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend despite upbeat yields, hawkish Fed talks

- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints the first daily loss in three.
- US Treasury bond yields grind near monthly high after Fed policymakers defend rate hikes.
- BoJ governing board nominations appear hawkish enough to favor JPY bulls.
- Unimpressive US inflation highlights Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing for clear directions.
USD/JPY returns to the bear’s radar on early Wednesday, following a two-day winning streak, as market players reassess the hawkish Fed verdict vis-à-vis expectations of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next move. That said, the Yen pair renews its intraday low near 132.70 while printing the first daily loss in three, down 0.20% on a day by the press time.
The Japanese government’s selection of a hawkish leader for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board seemed to have challenged USD/JPY bears of late, despite the run-up in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar’s rebound following the US inflation data.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda as the BoJ Governor. It should be noted that Bloomberg ran out a story suggesting challenges to the BoJ’s easy money policy due to Ueda’s hawkish bias.
Elsewhere, most of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers were in favor of further rate hikes even as the United States inflation failed to match “positive surprise” hopes. The same propelled the US Treasury bond yields and US Dollar.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose past market expectations to 6.4% YoY but posted the slowest increase since 2021 while easing below 6.5% prior. More importantly, CPI ex Food & Energy, better known as the Core CPI, grew 5.6% YoY compared to 5.5% market forecasts and the 5.7% previous readings.
Following the data, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan stated that they must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated. On the same line was New York Fed President John Williams who noted that the work to control too high inflation is not yet done. Additionally, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker signaled that they are not done (with lifting rates), but they are likely close.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.75%, after rising three basis points (bps) to refresh a six-week high whereas the two-year counterpart jumped to the highest level since early November 2022 by poking 4.62%, around 4.61% at the latest.
That said, S&P 500 Futures trace Wall Street’s downbeat closing to highlight the mildly offbeat mood and weigh on the USD/JPY prices, mainly due to the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) traditional risk-safety allure.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events from Japan puts the USD/JPY pair at the mercy of the US catalysts for clear directions. Among them, Retail Sales and Industrial Production details for January, as well as NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, should be watched closely for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the USD/JPY pair remains on the bear’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|133.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.51
|Daily SMA50
|132.1
|Daily SMA100
|137.96
|Daily SMA200
|136.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.32
|Previous Daily Low
|131.5
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
