USD/JPY slumps to near 144.30 as Yen’s safe-haven demand increases

- USD/JPY declines to near 144.30 as uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff deadline has increased Yen’s safe-haven demand.
- Trump confirms that he will not extend tariff deadline beyond July 9.
- The US and Japan have still not closed a trade deal, while tariff deadline approaches.
The USD/JPY pair falls over 0.4% to near 144.30 during European trading hours on Friday. The pair faces a sharp selling pressure as the safe-haven demand of the Japanese Yen (JPY) has increased significantly, with investors turning cautious over the deadline of United States (US) reciprocal tariffs on July 9.
Market experts struggle to evaluate the impact of tariffs on the global economic growth, prompting investors to stick to safe-haven assets, such as the Japanese Yen.
However, the US Dollar (USD) faces a sharp selling pressure, despite being a safe-haven asset, as economists expect tariffs to weigh on the US economic outlook. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, declines to near 96.90.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not extend the tariff deadline and will send letters, outlining additional duty rates, to those nations with whom a trade agreement has not been finalized.
Additionally, the approval of the Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” by House of Representatives has also diminished the USD’s safe-haven demand. Economists expect Trump’s signature tax bill to increase the already ballooning national debt by $3-3.5 trillion over the next decade. A scenario that will increase fiscal risks for the economy.
Meanwhile, investors seek fresh developments over trade negotiations between the US and Japan. The Japanese Yen would face selling pressure if Tokyo fails to strike a deal with Washington before the tariff deadline.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.1800 amid light trading
EUR/USD stays bid in a narrow range below 1.1800 in the European session on Friday. The currency pair exhibits a lackluster performance, consolidating weekly gains amid a US market holiday on account of Independence Day.
GBP/USD posts small gains above 1.3650 as US Dollar struggle extends
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.3650 in European trading hours on Friday. The pair keeps the upper hand as the US Dollar fades the post-Nonfarm Payrolls relief rally. Traders adopt caution while seeking clarity on US President Trump's tariff plans on various countries.
Gold price remains on track to register gains for the first time in three weeks
Gold price maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session on Friday, though it remains below a one-week high touched the previous day. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the upbeat US NFP-inspired rally on Thursday amid concerns that US President Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' would worsen the country's fiscal situation.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple nears all-time high, ETH and XRP break key resistances
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.