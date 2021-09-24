- Evergrande’s risk of spillover weighs on the market sentiment.
- US 10-year bond yields are up 7% in the week, underpins the USD/JPY.
- Fed prospects of bond tapering also weigh in the market appetite.
- Fed’s Mester: “the Fed would take action if inflation is not consistent with the Fed’s goals".
Earlier in the Asian session, the USD/JPY traded in a narrow range of 11 pips, within 110.23-34, but as European traders got to their desk, the pair is edging higher. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.69, recording a gain of 0.34% during the day
The market sentiment is in a risk-off environment. On Thursday, Evergrande’s shares were up 15%. Nevertheless, worries about defaulting its $83.5 interest of US dollar-denominated bond on Thursday clouds the outlook. According to Reuters, the payment of interest has not been made, leaving investors scrambling for safe-haven assets. Adding to this, the Fed’s plan to cut its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases abate the appetite for riskier assets.
US 10-year yields up almost 7% in the week nearly two-month highs underpins the USD/JPY
Also weighing on the USD/JPY is the 10-year benchmark rate, which rises four basis points (bps) in the day, currently at 1.454%, underpinning the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance versus a basket of six peers, is recovering some of Thursday’s losses, up 0.28%, sitting at 93.35.
Moreover, in the last FOMC meeting, the Fed said that tapering of its monthly bond-purchasing program “may soon be warranted” but fail to deliver when and how it may begin the reduction of its purchases. Some analysts “speculate” that they will lay out the date and the size of the reduction in its pandemic-related stimulus in the November meeting.
Earlier in the day, Cleveland’s Fed President, Loretta Mester, hit the wires. She said they would take action if inflation is not consistent with the Fed’s goals. Further, she added, “Asset purchases are not doing as much now, and I think the Fed can reduce the pace,” further cementing the general overview of the Fed regarding the reduction of its QE program.
Moving on to economic data, the US Census Bureau released the New Home Sales for August rose to 0.74M better than the 0.7M foreseen by economists. The market’s reaction was null. However, as the day progresses, the US bond yields along with the broad market mood might influence the USD/JPY pair
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|110.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.84
|Daily SMA50
|109.86
|Daily SMA100
|109.87
|Daily SMA200
|108.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.35
|Previous Daily Low
|109.76
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1700 as the market mood turns sour
Poor German data and renewed concerns about a default of the Chinese Evergrande property giant undermined investors’ sentiment, pushing them into the dollar’s safety.
GBP/USD accelerates its slump, trades around 1.3650
GBP/USD is under strong selling pressure, trimming most of its post-BOE gains. Concerns about the global financial health and slow moves towards tapering weigh on markets.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-week lows, around $1,745 ahead of Powell
Gold struggled to capitalize on its attempted intraday recovery move. Hawkish Fed/BoE, rising bond yields acted as a headwind for the metal. Resurgent USD demand exerted additional pressure on the commodity.
PBoC imposes ban on crypto trading as it fosters ‘illegal financial activity’
PBoC bans crypto trading activities and a plethora of associated services, labeling it “illegal.” Overseas cryptocurrency exchanges providing services to Chinese residents will be investigated in accordance with the law.
Evergrande, VIX and yields make for choppy day ahead
Equity markets remain focused on Evergrande as rumours of a possible default on overseas debt swirl. The market appears to be on the hunt for negative news, which leads us to conclude that stocks are going lower in the short term.