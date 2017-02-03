USD/JPY remains a buy on dips - Westpac

Robert Rennie, Research Analyst at Westpac, explains that with various Fed speakers all singing from the same “appropriate soon” song sheet, the US$ leg looks like it has found a base here but risks from Dutch and French elections and of course the odd ‘twitter bomb’ leave the ¥ leg a near term risk and thus he stick with the view that USD/JPY remains a buy on dips.

Key Quotes

“Two weeks ago we shifted that dip level up from 110/112 to 111/113, and that strategy has worked well. We maintain then same levels this week.”

“What would force us to change our minds and switch to an outright buy? A March Fed hike; a market-friendly outcome in the French elections and the BoJ stepping back from the ¥80tn asset purchase target. Until either or all of those happen, we stick to a buy the dip rather than outright buy.”