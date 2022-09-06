- USD/JPY prolongs its recent strong bullish momentum and surges to a fresh 24-year peak.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, widening US-Japan rate differential weigh heavily on the JPY.
- The emergence of fresh USD buying provides an additional boost and contributes to the rally.
The USD/JPY pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and rallies to levels just above the 142.00 mark, hitting a fresh 24-year high during the mid-European session.
The Japanese yen continues with its relative underperformance amid bets that the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy would continue. In contrast, the Federal Reserve is expected to stick to its aggressive policy-tightening path to tame inflation. This marks a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by two major central banks and assists the USD/JPY pair to prolong a nearly one-month-old upward trajectory.
The recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials reinforced market expectations for a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC policy meeting. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, widening the US-Japan rate differential. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by a positive tone around the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven JPY and contributes to the USD/JPY pair's strong positive move.
The momentum is also supported by the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar, which climbs back closer to a two-decade high amid hawkish Fed expectations. Furthermore, a sustained move above the previous YTD peak and a subsequent strength beyond the 141.00 mark seem to have prompted some technical buying around the USD/JPY pair. That said, the slightly overbought RSI (14) on the daily chart warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ISM Services PMI for a fresh impetus during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields, the USD price dynamics and the broader risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.07
|Today Daily Change
|1.45
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|140.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.64
|Daily SMA50
|136.25
|Daily SMA100
|133.47
|Daily SMA200
|125.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.66
|Previous Daily Low
|140.12
|Previous Weekly High
|140.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.57
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
