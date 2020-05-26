USD/JPY quickly reverses a dip to session lows, turns neutral around 107.60-65

- USD/JPY once again failed to make it through 50-day SMA and witnessed a modest pullback.
- Some aggressive USD selling turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure.
- The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit deeper losses.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 107.40 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair continued with its struggle to make it through 50-day SMA hurdle and once again witnessed an intraday pullback from levels just ahead of the 108.00 round-figure mark amid some aggressive US dollar selling.
The easing of lockdown restriction across the world raised hopes that the global economy is moving towards recovery. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted investors' confidence.
This, in turn, dampened the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and prompted some intraday selling around the major. The USD remained depressed and failed to gain respite from Tuesday's US macro data.
In fact, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index came in at 86.6 for May and the previous month's reading was revised down to 85.7 from 86.9 reported earlier. The data, however, did little to impress the USD bulls.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and helped limit deeper losses. Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields also extended some support and led to a modest bounce.
The pair was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 107.60-65 region. The recent price action has been confined in a narrow trading range, warranting some caution before traders start positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|107.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.08
|Daily SMA50
|107.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.42
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.78
|Previous Daily Low
|107.57
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.