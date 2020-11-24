USD/JPY pulls back to 104.50 from one-week highs at 104.75

- USD/JPY appreciates for the third day in a row to reach 103.75 highs.
- Investors' appetite for risk hurts the safe-haven yen.
- The USD is seen between 103.70 and 105.30 over the next weeks - UOB.
The US dollar appreciated for the third consecutive day against a weaker Japanese yen, weighed by a higher appetite for risk. The pair extended its rebound from 103.65 lows last week, to hit one-week highs at 104.75, before retreating to 104.50 area
The yen suffers in a risk-on session
The positive market mood generated by news reports about the progress on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine released on Monday, has triggered a risk rally on equity markets, weighing on the safe-haven yen.
The main European indexes have closed with advances between 1.4% and 2%, while in Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index adds 1.5%, while the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Indexes trade 1.43% and 1.56% up respectively.
Furthermore, the US T-Bond yields have increased on Tuesday, fuelled by the risk rally. The benchmark 10-years bond yield increased for the first time over the last three days, which has contributed to the USD recovery seen over the North American session.
On the macroeconomic domain, US data has been mixed, with housing prices increasing beyond expectations in September, while the Richmond Fed Manufacturing index has shown a larger than expected deterioration in the sector’s activity.
USD/JPY: seen between 103.70 and 105.30 – UOB
Regarding the near-term outlook, the FX Analysis team at UOB, sees the pair consolidating within recent ranges: “After USD dropped to 103.63, we indicated last Thursday (19 Nov) that ‘while the underlying tone still appears soft, the prospect for USD to move to 103.18 from here is not high’. That said, the sudden surge in USD that sent it soaring to an overnight high of 104.63 came a surprise. The mild downward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as the early stages of a consolidation phase and USD could trade between 103.70 and 105.30 for now.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.47
|Daily SMA50
|104.97
|Daily SMA100
|105.61
|Daily SMA200
|106.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.64
|Previous Daily Low
|103.68
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
