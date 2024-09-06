USD/JPY Price Prediction: Bouncing from close to August 5 lows

However, it would require a break below the August 5 lows at 141.69 to confirm a continuation lower. Such a move would probably then fall to support at 140.44 initially, the December 2023 lows.

The short-term trend remains down, however, and it is too early to be sure that the pair is reversing the trend fully. The correction higher could soon run out of steam, leading the pair to recapitulate and start falling in line with the trend. It is a major tenet of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend” and the odds favor a continuation lower.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has exited oversold, giving a buy signal and indicating a greater chance of a counter-trend correction evolving. The RSI has also itself formed a double bottom pattern when looking at the previous time it was oversold on September 4. This is further evidence strengthening the case for a bullish reaction.

USD/JPY has fallen close to the August 5 lows and bounced. It is forming a large, bullish Hammer Japanese candlestick pattern on the 4-hour chart – if the current period ends with the pattern intact it could signal the start of a substantial pull-back or correction higher.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.