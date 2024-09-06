USD/JPY Price Prediction: Bouncing from close to August 5 lows

- USD/JPY is rebounding from key support near the August 5 lows.
- It is forming a bullish candlestick although it is not possible to be certain until the current 4-hour period ends.
- The trend remains bearish although a correction higher looks likely.
USD/JPY has fallen close to the August 5 lows and bounced. It is forming a large, bullish Hammer Japanese candlestick pattern on the 4-hour chart – if the current period ends with the pattern intact it could signal the start of a substantial pull-back or correction higher.
USD/JPY 4-hour Chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has exited oversold, giving a buy signal and indicating a greater chance of a counter-trend correction evolving. The RSI has also itself formed a double bottom pattern when looking at the previous time it was oversold on September 4. This is further evidence strengthening the case for a bullish reaction.
The short-term trend remains down, however, and it is too early to be sure that the pair is reversing the trend fully. The correction higher could soon run out of steam, leading the pair to recapitulate and start falling in line with the trend. It is a major tenet of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend” and the odds favor a continuation lower.
However, it would require a break below the August 5 lows at 141.69 to confirm a continuation lower. Such a move would probably then fall to support at 140.44 initially, the December 2023 lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1100 following post-NFP spike
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1100 after spiking above 1.1150 with the immediate reaction to the disappointing US jobs data. The cautious market mood and week-end flows seem to be making it difficult for the Euro to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
After reaching its highest level in a week above 1.3200, GBP/USD turns south and declines toward 1.3150. The negative shift seen in risk mood following the US labor market data for August helps the US Dollar hold its ground and weighs on the pair.
Gold pulls away from near record highs, holds above $2,500
Gold came within a touching distance of a new all-time high near $2,530 as US Treasury bond yields turned south on disappointing US jobs data. The US Dollar's resilience amid a souring risk mood, however, caused XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tests key support, TRON network non-stablecoin activity hits new highs
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP hover around key support levels after registering a steep correction earlier this week. TRON network’s stablecoin activity hit new highs following the release of SunPump.
Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest hiring rebound in August after July’s tepid report
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is forecast to show that the US economy added 160,000 jobs in August, after creating 114,000 in July. The Unemployment Rate is likely to dip to 4.2% in the same period from July’s 4.3% reading.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.