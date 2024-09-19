- USD/JPY's ‘shooting star’ candlestick hints at a possible bearish continuation despite current buyer momentum.
- Key supports: September 19 low at 141.88, 140.44, and YTD low at 139.58.
- Buyers need to surpass 143.94 resistance, with next target at Kijun-Sen at 144.48 for bullish control.
The USD/JPY held on to gains following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision but traded well below its daily peak of 143.94 as the Greenback registered losses.
Data-wise, the US docker featured initial jobless Claims for the last week, which fared better than expected but failed to boost the US Dollar. Meanwhile, traders eye the release of Japanese inflation data and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The downtrend is set to continue despite recovering some ground. As Thursday’s session finishes, the USD/JPY retreated from the weekly high, forming a ‘shooting star’ candlestick. This means that bears are stepping into the market, paving the way for a re-test of the year-to-date (YTD) low of 139.58.
In the short term, momentum favors buyers, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), though in the long term, the RSI is bearish.
For a bearish continuation, the USD/JPY must clear the September 19 low of 141.88, immediately followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 141.76. Those levels cleared, and the next demand zone would be the September 18 daily low of 140.44, followed by the YTD low of 139.58
Conversely, buyers must clear the September 19 high of 143.94 before testing the Kijun-Sen at 144.48.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.40%
|-0.51%
|0.20%
|-0.34%
|-0.71%
|-0.53%
|0.10%
|EUR
|0.40%
|-0.11%
|0.62%
|0.07%
|-0.29%
|-0.12%
|0.51%
|GBP
|0.51%
|0.11%
|0.72%
|0.17%
|-0.20%
|-0.01%
|0.60%
|JPY
|-0.20%
|-0.62%
|-0.72%
|-0.51%
|-0.90%
|-0.74%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.34%
|-0.07%
|-0.17%
|0.51%
|-0.37%
|-0.19%
|0.43%
|AUD
|0.71%
|0.29%
|0.20%
|0.90%
|0.37%
|0.18%
|0.80%
|NZD
|0.53%
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.74%
|0.19%
|-0.18%
|0.63%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.51%
|-0.60%
|0.11%
|-0.43%
|-0.80%
|-0.63%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The hunt for 0.7000 kicks in
AUD/USD finally cleared the key 0.6800 barrier, up for the fourth session in a row on the back of the persistent downward momentum in the Greenback in the wake of the Fed’s rate cut.
EUR/USD maintains its constructive tone and targets 1.1200
EUR/USD managed to add to Wednesday’s gains and climbed to the area of weekly tops around 1.1180 following further weakness in the US Dollar as investors continued to factor in the likelihood of extra rate cuts in the next few months.
Gold maintains the upward pressure near $2,600
Following a pullback in the early American session, Gold regains its traction and trades decisively higher on the day at around $2,580. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.7%, supporting XAU/USD in the Fed aftermath.
XRP eyes gains as Ripple gears up for stablecoin launch, Grayscale XRP Trust notes rising NAV
Ripple (XRP) gained 2.3% since the start of the week. The altcoin’s gains are likely powered by key market movers that include Ripple USD (RUSD) stablecoin, Grayscale XRP Trust performance and the demand for the altcoin among institutional investors.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.