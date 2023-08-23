USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stumbles below 145.00 amid falling US bond yields as the pair turns bearish

- USD/JPY down 0.72%, trading at 144.79, as falling US bond yields and soft economic data put pressure on the pair.
- Technicals indicate a neutral to upward bias, but recent slip below key levels opens the door for further downside.
- First support at August 23 swing low of 144.54; a decisive break could target the 143.00 mark.
USD/JPY retraced its earlier weekly gains, as the pair printed losses of 0.72% on Wednesday, courtesy of falling US bond yields, as US economic data was soft. As Thursday’s Asian session begins, the USD/JPY is trading at 144.79, down by a minimal 0.03%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is neutral to upward biased, but its fall below the Tenkan-Sen line at 145.54 opened the door for further losses. Price action is closing its distance from the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which is still below the exchange rate, maintaining the bullish stance in the pair. But, given the USD/JPY slipped below the June 30 daily high and turned support at 145.07, it suggests the pair could extend its losses.
Short term, the USD/JPY hourly chart depicts the pair as bearish biased due to several technical indications: the Kijun-Sen is above the Tenkan-Sen line, usually the first sign of a change in the trend, followed by the Chikou Span breach below the price action, two days ago. That warrants further downside, alongside USD/JPY sliding below the Kumo.
First support would be the August 23 swing low of 144.54, followed by the August 10 daily low of 143.26. A decisive break and the USD/JPY could aim towards the 143.00 mark.
USD/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.79
|Today Daily Change
|-1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|145.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.72
|Daily SMA50
|142.57
|Daily SMA100
|139.47
|Daily SMA200
|136.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.4
|Previous Daily Low
|145.5
|Previous Weekly High
|146.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.65
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
