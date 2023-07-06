USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback from YTD highs, intervention threats weight on the USD

- USD/JPY trades lower, retreating from its year-to-date (YTD) high amid signals of potential intervention by Japanese authorities.
- Despite the upward bias, USD/JPY may extend its losses below the 144.00 mark, potentially reaching the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.95.
- Resistance levels lie at the YTD high of 145.07 and the May 10 high of 146.59.
USD/JPY retreats from the year-to-date (YTD) high of 145.07, extending its losses below the 144.10 area, as the US Dollar (USD) weakens despite US Treasury bond yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate edged above the 4.00% threshold. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY exchanges hand at 144.06, down 0.40%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
USD/JPY price action suggests the pair is headed for a deeper pullback after Japanese authorities threatened to intervene in the Forex market. The USD/JPY remains upward biased, but the pullback could extend past the 144.00 mark toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.95.
Of note, the USD/JPY achieved a daily close below the July 3 daily open of 144.08. That could exacerbate a drop below 144.00, exposing the 143.50 psychological level, followed by the 20-day EMA at 142.95. Downside risks will emerge at the June 21 daily high of 142.37, followed by the 142.00 mark.
On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the year-to-date (YTD) high of 145.07, followed by the May 10 high at 146.59.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|144.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.37
|Daily SMA50
|139.44
|Daily SMA100
|136.62
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.74
|Previous Daily Low
|144.08
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
