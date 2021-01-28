USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hits two-week high after bullish breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY hits highest level since Jan. 11, capitalizing on bullish price pattern. 
  • The channel breakout is backed by an above-50 RSI.

USD/JPY jumped to 104.37 early Thursday – the highest level since Jan. 11 – extending Wednesday's 0.46% rise to 104.09, which confirmed an upside break of a falling channel represented by trendlines connecting Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 highs and Jan. 13 and Jan. 21 lows. 

Wednesday's breakout and the positive follow-through seen today indicates the recovery rally from the Jan. 6 low of 102.59 has resumed. Coupled with an above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), that indicates scope for a rally to 104.75-105.00. 

On the downside, 103.58 (Wednesday's low) is the level to defend for the bulls. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.3
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 104.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.62
Daily SMA50 103.8
Daily SMA100 104.44
Daily SMA200 105.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.2
Previous Daily Low 103.59
Previous Weekly High 104.09
Previous Weekly Low 103.33
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

