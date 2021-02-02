USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum near 11-week top

  • USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, snaps four-day uptrend.
  • Easing RSI favor further consolidation of gains but 100-day SMA offers strong support.

Despite the recent bounce off 104.85 to 104.90, USD/JPY prints 0.07% intraday losses, the first negative in five days, during Tuesday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the quote steps back from the highest since mid-November amid easing RSI from nearly overbought conditions.

Considering the RSI situations and the market’s latest risk-off mood, USD/JPY is likely to extend the latest pullback towards the 104.40 support confluence including 100-day SMA and the early January high.

Read: S&P 500 Futures part ways from Wall Street’s optimism as Gamestop, US stimulus gridlock probe bulls

However, an ascending trend line from January 06, at 103.86 now, will offer a tough nut to crack for USD/JPY sellers.

Meanwhile, buyers are likely to take fresh positions only if the quote crosses the latest high of 105.03.

Following that 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June 2020 to January 2021 downside, around 105.35 and 200-day SMA near 105.60 will be the key to watch.

Overall, USD/JPY remains strong but RSI conditions favor retracement.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.86
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 104.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.84
Daily SMA50 103.83
Daily SMA100 104.4
Daily SMA200 105.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.04
Previous Daily Low 104.61
Previous Weekly High 104.94
Previous Weekly Low 103.56
Previous Monthly High 104.94
Previous Monthly Low 102.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.55

 

 

