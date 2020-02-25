USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar extends losses as market fears embolden yen

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is retracing down for the third day in a row after last week’s massive bullish breakout.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 109.80 support.
  • Coronavirus fears are sending markets in risk-off mode, attracting investor to buy yen.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading in an ascending channel while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The quote is correcting down after a massive breakout last week. As the Coronavirus is spreading the markets are entering risk-off mode, increasing the demand for yen.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
As expected the spot broke below the 110.65/35 support zone opening the gates to a deeper pullback down towards the 109.80 and 109.30 levels. The 110.65/35 support zone is now turning resistance and could weather bullish attempts.
  
 
Resistance: 110.65, 110.35, 111.00
Support: 109.80, 109.30, 108.60
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.59
Today Daily Change 0.86
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 110.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.89
Daily SMA50 109.57
Daily SMA100 109.15
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.68
Previous Daily Low 110.33
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 111.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 111.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 112.85

 

 

