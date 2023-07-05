USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eye 145.10 and higher in the absence of intervention

- BoJ intervention prospects raise prospects for a bearish correction in USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY bears are lurking at resistance and eye a significant correction.
USD/JPY edged higher on Wednesday with the US Dollar finding support ahead of a slew of key US events that included Wednesday's hawkish Federal Open Market Committee minutes that reinforced market expectations of another interest rate hike at the end of July.
Most Fed officials expected that the policymakers would eventually need to tighten policy further.
As a consequence, the US Treasury yields moved higher and added to earlier gains in the Greenback. ''Fed funds futures showed expectations of a 25 basis point hike at the end of a two-day policy meeting on July 26 rose to 88.7%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool,'' Reuters reported.
Indeed, USD/JPY has broadly moved higher in sync with the US 10-year Treasury yield. However, the market is also paying attention to the potential risk of intervention from the Bank of Japan. This opens the risk of a move lower in USD/JPY and the following illustrates a bearish technical scenario.
USD/JPY monthly chart
The monthly W-formation is compelling. This is a reversion pattern and if there is resistance here, then there is the possibility of a retracement back to the neckline that meets the 61.8% Fibonacci near 134 the figure.
USD/JPY weekly charts
On a weekly chart, this might play out as follows, allowing for the ebbs and flows on the way down as bears take on the dynamic trendline support towards 140.50 and 50 pips below the weekly 61.8% ratio near 141.50
(Overall bearish trajectory bias, resistance and support levels).
USD/JPY bullish weekly outlook
However, while on the front side of the trendline, the bulls are in charge and that leaves 145.10 and space to 152.00 technically up for grabs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
