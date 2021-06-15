USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge symmetrical triangle resistance

- USD/JPY added to its recent positive move and gained traction for the third straight session.
- The formation of a bullish pennant on the daily chart supports prospects for further gains.
- Only a sustained break below the 109.40-35 region will negate the near-term positive bias.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to one-and-half-week tops, around the 110.15 region during the first half of the European session.
The USD/JPY pair was last seen hovering near a resistance marked by a downward sloping trend-line, extending from YTD tops touched in March. This, along with another ascending trend-line, constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart.
Given the strong positive move from YTD lows, or sub-103.00 levels touched in January, the mentioned triangle might be categorized as a bullish continuation pennant chart pattern. A sustained move beyond will set the stage for an extension of the near-term appreciating move.
The constructive setup is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction. A subsequent move beyond monthly swing highs, around the 110.30-35 region will reaffirm the bullish breakout and prompt some technical buying.
The USD/JPY pair might then aim to retest YTD tops, around the 111.00 neighbourhood. The momentum could further get extended towards the next relevant hurdle near the 111.50-55 region, though bulls might be reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC.
On the flip side, the 109.70-65 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the triangle support, currently near the 109.40-35 region. Sustained weakness below will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the USD/JPY pair vulnerable.
The next relevant support is pegged near the 109.00 round figure, below which the USD/JPY pair could extend the corrective slide further towards the 108.70-60 support zone.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|110.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.4
|Daily SMA50
|109.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.12
|Daily SMA200
|106.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.1
|Previous Daily Low
|109.61
|Previous Weekly High
|109.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.19
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.