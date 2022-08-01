USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off six-week low towards 133.00 but stays on bear’s radar

- USD/JPY consolidates recent losses around the lowest levels since mid-June, prints four-day downtrend.
- Oversold RSI, key Fibonacci retracement levels challenge bears.
- Bulls need to cross 200-SMA to retake control.
USD/JPY pares intraday losses during the four-day downtrend around 132.55-60. Even so, the yen pair holds onto the bearish breakdown amid Monday’s mid-Asian session.
Given the oversold RSI conditions, the quote’s corrective pullback towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of May 24 to July 14 upside, around 134.40, appears likely.
However, the previous support line from June 06 and the 200-SMA, respectively near 135.45 and 136.20, could challenge the USD/JPY buyers afterward.
It’s worth noting that a three-week-old horizontal resistance area near 137.45-50 appears the last defense for USD/JPY bears.
Meanwhile, the pair’s further downside could aim for the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support levels, around 132.85 and 131.30 in that order.
If at all the USD/JPY prices fail to rebound from 131.30, the 130.00 threshold could act as the additional filter to the south before directing the pair towards May’s low around 126.35.
Overall, USD/JPY remains bearish but a short-term corrective pullback can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53%
|Today daily open
|133.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.7
|Daily SMA50
|134.26
|Daily SMA100
|129.98
|Daily SMA200
|122.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.68
|Previous Daily Low
|132.5
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0250 amid USD weakness, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250, extending the latest gains amid a broadly weaker US dollar and cautious optimism. The rebound in US Treasury yields fails to limit the upside in the pair. US Manufacturing PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2200 ahead of ISM
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2200, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid mixed markets. GBP bulls shrug off UK political anxiety and disappointing Final Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US ISM PMI.
Gold drops to near $1,760, upside looks likely, US ISM eyed
Gold price is likely to remain upbeat on lower consensus for US NFP. A higher estimate for US ISM New Orders Index indicates higher forward demand by households. The precious metal has established above 38.2% Fibo retracement comfortably.
Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!