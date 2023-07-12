USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears pause near 38.2% Fibo., US CPI eyed for fresh impetus

- USD/JPY prolongs its downfall for the fifth straight day and drops to a nearly one-month trough.
- Bets the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle soon weighs on the USD and exerts downward pressure.
- Expectations that the BoJ will shift its policy stance boosts the JPY and contributes to the decline.
- The oversold RSI on hourly charts helps limit any further losses ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair extends its recent sharp pullback from the YTD peak - levels just above the 145.00 psychological mark - and continues drifting lower for the fifth successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to the 139.30 level, or a nearly one-month low during the early European session, though pauses near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-June rally.
The bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) remains unabated in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will end its rate-hiking cycle following a 25 bps lift-off in July. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, draws support from expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will adjust its ultra-loose policy settings as soon as this month, which, in turn, contributes to the USD/JPY pair's downfall witnessed over the past week or so.
That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and lends some support to spot prices. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report should influence the USD and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, the extremely oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on hourly charts is seen helping limit the downside, at least for the time being. That said, acceptance below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and bearish technical indicators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. Bears, however, might still wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest bounce before placing fresh bets.
From current levels, the 38.2% Fibo. level could protect the immediate downside ahead of the 139.00 mark, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the depreciating move towards testing sub-138.00 levels, representing the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 140.00 psychological mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which a bout of a short-covering move could lift the USD/JPY pair towards the 140.60 area, representing the 50% Fibo. level. Any subsequent move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity around the 141.00 mark and remain capped near the 141.20-141.25 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter is needed to negate the negative outlook.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|140.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.86
|Daily SMA50
|139.92
|Daily SMA100
|136.92
|Daily SMA200
|137.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.46
|Previous Daily Low
|140.16
|Previous Weekly High
|144.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.07
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
