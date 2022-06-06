- USD/JPY remains on the back foot after posting the highest weekly closing in 20 years.
- Yields cheered NFP surprise, hawkish Fedspeak before retreating on market’s anxiety.
- BOJ’s Kuroda praises weak yen, loose monetary policy but fails to recall pair buyers.
- Headlines concerning China, US trade measures also appear important to watch ahead of the US CPI.
USD/JPY begins the key week on a negative note, down 0.30% near 130.50 heading into Monday’s European session open. The yen pair tracked the recovery in the US Treasury yields, as well as chatters of monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to post the biggest weekly gain since late 2016.
The US 10-year Treasury yields posted the first weekly gains in four, backed by a strong US jobs report and hawkish Fedspeak. On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in 390K for May, more than 325K expected but lesser than the upwardly revised 428K previous readouts. Further, the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6% versus expectations of a slight decline to 3.5%. Additionally, the US ISM Services PMI fell to 55.9 in May, versus 56.4 market consensus and 57.1 flashed in April.
Following the data, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester crossed wires while saying that the one problem that the Fed has is inflation. The policymaker also added that the risks of a recession have gone up. It’s worth noting that the firmer US NFP joined the recently hawkish Fedspeak to propel the odds of a third 50 bps rate hike in September to 75% from 35% appeared last week, which in turn weighed on market sentiment.
At home, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeats his support for easy money policies while also saying, “If moves are not too sharp and stable, weak yen is positive for Japan’s economy,” per Reuters.
It’s worth noting that the risk-positive headlines concerning China limit the immediate downside of USD/JPY, due to its risk barometer status. Beijing’s readiness to ease the virus-led activity controls joins the US preparations for announcing tariff relief for China to underpin cautious optimism in the market. “Dine-in service in Beijing will resume on Monday, except for the Fengtai district and some parts of the Changping district, the Beijing Daily said. Restaurants and bars have been restricted to takeaway since early May,” reports Reuters. On the other hand, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, per Reuters, “President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.”
Moving on, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May appears the key event for the USD/JPY traders amid recent talks of a faster/heavier Fed rate hike, which in turn could favor the pair buyers.
Technical analysis
Friday’s daily closing, the highest since early 2002, joins recently firmer MACD signals and upbeat RSI to keep USD/JPY buyers hopeful of overcoming the 131.00 key resistance. Following that, the pair’s run-up towards the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of March-May moves, around 132.60, appears imminent.
Alternatively, a confluence of the 10-DMA and 20-DMA near 128.70-60, restricts the pair’s immediate pullback moves ahead of an upward sloping support line from early March, close to 127.95 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|130.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.71
|Daily SMA50
|127.38
|Daily SMA100
|121.73
|Daily SMA200
|117.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.98
|Previous Daily Low
|129.68
|Previous Weekly High
|130.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.2500 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2500, extending the recovery as the US dollar takes a breather after the NFP-led upsurge. Tory rebels gear up for a vote of no-confidence in UK PM Johnson later this Monday.
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0700 amid better mood
EUR/USD is clinging onto the post-NFP recovery gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar retreat alongside the Treasury yields amid a better market mood. Holiday-induced thinner liquidity could restrict EUR moves.
Gold Price recovers inside rising wedge, focus on $1,875, US inflation
Gold Price (XAUUSD) reverses the previous day’s losses, despite a recent retreat to $1,850, amid mixed market concerns and anxiety ahead of this week’s key data/events. That said, the yellow metal posted the first weekly loss in three.
Is ApeCoin price gaining steam for a significant movement?
ApeCoin price has been consolidating between many barriers for roughly three weeks, hinting at an explosive move. Considering the bullish weekly open for Bitcoin, there is a chance for this volatility to support the bulls.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!