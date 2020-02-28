USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Dollar slumps near four-week’s lows vs. yen

- USD/JPY is dropping sharply below the 110.00 figure as the market is nearing the 200-day SMA.
- The level to beat for bears is the 108.25 support.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.52
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.05
|Daily SMA50
|109.61
|Daily SMA100
|109.23
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.47
|Previous Daily Low
|109.69
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.09
