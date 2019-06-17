  • The pair built on Friday's upbeat US data-led goodish recovery move.
  • An uptick in the US bond yields support; cautions mood capping gains.
  • The key focus remains on Wednesday's FOMC monetary policy update.

The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just above mid-108.00s.

The pair gained some traction at the start of a new trading week and built on Friday's goodish bounce from one-week lows that came following the release of mostly upbeat US monthly retail sales data for May. The headline sales came in below consensus estimates but were largely offset by stronger-than-expected ex-autos and control group sales figures. 

This coupled with upward revisions of the previous month's readings reduced the already-low chance of an easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting this week and prompted some US Dollar short-covering move. The pair remained supported by a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields on Monday, albeit the prevailing cautions mood capped gains.

Growing market concerns that a prolonged US-China trade war could drag the global economy into a recession continued denting investors' appetite for riskier currencies. This was evident from a mildly bearish trading sentiment around equity markets, which underpinned the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and might continue to keep a lid on the pair's attempted recovery.

Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - featuring the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index, will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session. The key focus, however, will remain on Wednesday's FOMC monetary policy update, which might help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.61
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 108.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.99
Daily SMA50 110.25
Daily SMA100 110.5
Daily SMA200 111.24
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.59
Previous Daily Low 108.16
Previous Weekly High 108.8
Previous Weekly Low 108.16
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 108
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

