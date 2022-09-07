- USD/JPY gains strong follow-through traction on Wednesday and spikes to a fresh 24-year peak.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergences continue to weigh heavily on the JPY and remains supportive.
- Retreating US bond yields hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and might cap gains.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's blowout rally and gains strong follow-through traction on Wednesday. The pair hits a fresh 24-year peak during the first half of the European session and is currently placed just above mid-144.00s.
The dramatic freefall in the Japanese yen remains a key theme in the markets amid a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks. It is worth mentioning that the BoJ has been lagging in the process of policy normalisation and remains committed to continuing with its monetary easing. This, along with a modest bounce in the equity markets, weighs heavily on the safe-haven JPY and continues to push the USD/JPY pair higher.
Bullish traders further took cues from the fact that the BoJ said it would buy ¥550 billion of bonds at its regular operations, up from ¥500 billion scheduled, to keep the benchmark 10-year yield below the 0.25% upper limit. The intraday buying, meanwhile, remains unabated despite the latest verbal warning by officials against a sharp fall of the yen. In fact, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that he is concerned about rapid, one-sided moves in the currency market recently and added that the government would like to take necessary steps if such movements continue.
Apart from this, the underlying strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar lifts the USD/JPY pair to its highest level since August 1998. Firming expectations that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path allow the greenback to stand tall near a two-decade high. In fact, the markets are pricing in a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting and the bets were reaffirmed by Tuesday's upbeat US ISM Services PMI. That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields might keep a lid on any further gains for the greenback and the USD/JPY pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday. Hence, the focus will be on speeches by Fed officials, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders might take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.51
|Today Daily Change
|1.71
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|142.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.03
|Daily SMA50
|136.38
|Daily SMA100
|133.61
|Daily SMA200
|125.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.07
|Previous Daily Low
|140.25
|Previous Weekly High
|140.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.57
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.