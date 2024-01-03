USD/JPY hesitates just shy of 143.75

- USD/JPY took a step back from Wednesday’s grind higher after failing to claim 143.75.
- Yen selling pressure eased off after Fed’s latest meeting minutes poised to disappoint markets.
- China Services PMI to drive market sentiment in early Thursday market session.
The USD/JPY drove higher on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD), the day’s single best-performing currency clambered over the Yen (JPY), the day’s biggest loser. The USD/JPY climbed one and a third percent bottom-to-top for the midweek market session, slipping back from just below 143.75 to wrap up Wednesday’s trading just above the 143.00 handle.
FOMC Minutes: Interest rates seem to be at or near peaks
The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting minutes from the US central bank’s December discussion revealed that Fed policymakers may not be as far along the path towards rate cuts as market have been hoping for. Fed officials noted that, while rates appear to be “at or near” the peak, the main policy rate could hold higher for longer than market participants are currently expecting. The meeting minutes stand in stark contrast to the market’s broad risk-on reaction following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s surprise pivot in December which sent market expectations of rate cuts through 2024 skyrocketing.
The upcoming Thursday Asia market session is set for the second half of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures from China with the China Caixin Services PMI slated to drop early at 01:45 GMT, and markets are expecting a slight uptick from November’s 51.5 to 51.6 in December.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI on Tuesday came in above expectations, surprising to the upside and ticking higher from 50.7 to 50.8 in December, easily clearing the median market forecast of 50.4. A matching beat for Thursday’s Services PMI will help bolster risk appetite as markets kick off the back half of the first trading week of 2024.
High-impact data will wrap up the trading week with Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls, expected to slip back slightly from 199K to 168K in December.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY’s rally on Wednesday took the pair cleanly through the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above 142.00, sending the pair just shy of 143.75 before settling back towards the 143.00 handle.
Daily candlesticks have the pair running directly into technical resistance from the 200-day SMA just above 143.00, and the pair’s 7.5% peak-to-trough decline from November’s peak of 151.91 remains intact.
USD/JPY Hourly Chart
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.24
|Today Daily Change
|1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|141.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.1
|Daily SMA50
|147.01
|Daily SMA100
|147.47
|Daily SMA200
|143.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.22
|Previous Daily Low
|140.81
|Previous Weekly High
|142.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.25
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar consolidates above a major level ahead of US PMI, FOMC Minutes Premium
Australian Dollar faced challenges as investors returned to the US Dollar. Australian economic data will be crucial for RBA’s policy-tightening decision. RBA internal documents mentioned pressure on domestic tourism and the cost of living. A Chinese official has urged Taiwan's people to make a "correct choice" in the January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. Traders reconsider the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed in the first quarter of 2024.
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0900 area after mixed US data Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.0900. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected in December, while JOLTS Job Openings declined modestly in November.
Gold accelerates its decline ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Premium
Gold came under bearish pressure and declined below $2,040 in the American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
ISM: There was no soft landing for manufacturing in 2023
December marked the 14th month of contraction for ISM manufacturing, at least it was a slightly milder pace of contraction. Production is back above 50 and November's jump in prices proved to be the anomaly we suspected it would be.