USD/JPY goes into consolidation near mid-108s

Wall Street clings to modest gains.

10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 1% on Thursday.

US Dollar Index floats above the 97 mark.

The USD/JPY pair is having a tough time determining its next short-term direction on Thursday amid a lack of significant market drivers. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains on the day at 108.45.

Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing more than 1% today, the fact that Wall Street is posting gains in the first half of the session hints at a mixed market sentiment, which makes it difficult for the pair to move in accordance with the risk perception.

On the other hand, following Tuesday's rebound, the US Dollar Index is moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its weekly range. Today's data from the U.S. showed that both import and export prices declined in April and the weekly jobless claims for the week ending June 7 rose to 222K to come in worse than the market expectation of 216K. Nevertheless, investors largely ignored these data releases and the DXY extended its consolidation. As of writing, the index was up 0.06% on the day at 97.01.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session, industrial production and capacity utilization from Kapan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the day, retail sales and industrial production figures from the U.S. will be the last data releases of the week. Meanwhile, investors will be paying close attention to headlines surrounding the escalating geopolitical tensions in the middle-east following the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Technical levels to watch for