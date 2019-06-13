USD/JPY goes into consolidation near mid-108s

- Wall Street clings to modest gains.
- 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 1% on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index floats above the 97 mark.
The USD/JPY pair is having a tough time determining its next short-term direction on Thursday amid a lack of significant market drivers. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains on the day at 108.45.
Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing more than 1% today, the fact that Wall Street is posting gains in the first half of the session hints at a mixed market sentiment, which makes it difficult for the pair to move in accordance with the risk perception.
On the other hand, following Tuesday's rebound, the US Dollar Index is moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its weekly range. Today's data from the U.S. showed that both import and export prices declined in April and the weekly jobless claims for the week ending June 7 rose to 222K to come in worse than the market expectation of 216K. Nevertheless, investors largely ignored these data releases and the DXY extended its consolidation. As of writing, the index was up 0.06% on the day at 97.01.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, industrial production and capacity utilization from Kapan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the day, retail sales and industrial production figures from the U.S. will be the last data releases of the week. Meanwhile, investors will be paying close attention to headlines surrounding the escalating geopolitical tensions in the middle-east following the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|108.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.14
|Daily SMA50
|110.38
|Daily SMA100
|110.52
|Daily SMA200
|111.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.58
|Previous Daily Low
|108.22
|Previous Weekly High
|108.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.81
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.03
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.