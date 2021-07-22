USD/JPY flirts with session lows, just above 110.00 mark

- A subdued USD price action prompted some selling around USD/JPY on Thursday.
- A generally positive risk tone, uptick in the US bond yields should help limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was last seen flirting with daily lows, just above the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak, stalling this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the 109.00 mark. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking amid a subdued US dollar price action. That said, a combination of factors should help limit any deeper losses, rather assist the USD/JPY pair to attract dip-buying at lower levels.
Investors now seemed to set aside worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This was evident from a further recovery in the global risk sentiment and a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, should act as a tailwind for the USD and lend some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for the resumption of the recent pullback from the 111.65 area, or YTD tops touched earlier this month. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics might provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|110.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.45
|Daily SMA50
|109.96
|Daily SMA100
|109.49
|Daily SMA200
|106.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.39
|Previous Daily Low
|109.8
|Previous Weekly High
|110.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.71
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
