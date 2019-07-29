USD/JPY erases early gains, turns flat near 108.70

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 1% on the day.
- US Dollar Index clings to gains above the 98 mark.
- Investors likely to remain on sidelines ahead of Fed meeting.
The USD/JPY pair started the week under modest selling pressure and erased a small portion of last week's gains as a technical correction before finding support near 108.40. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 108.66.
Following Friday's sharp increase on the back of upbeat GDP data from the US, the pair closed the week with a gain of nearly 50 pips. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the real economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the second quarter to come in better than the market expectation of 1.8%.
Fed is seen cutting policy rate by 25 bps
Although the odds of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool remained unchanged near 80% following the strong data, the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in nearly two months to keep the pair's bearish momentum intact.
Previewing this week's Fed meeting, "The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to ease rates this week. We expect the central bank to cut its target rates by 25bps. We also expect an end to quantitative tightening," the ANZ analysts said. "Ongoing elevated uncertainty and weak domestic inflation mean that the FOMC will keep its easing bias."
Despite the broad USD strength, however, a more-than-1% drop witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield on Monday seems to be capping the pair's gains for the time being.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|108.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.18
|Daily SMA50
|108.42
|Daily SMA100
|109.75
|Daily SMA200
|110.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.83
|Previous Daily Low
|108.56
|Previous Weekly High
|108.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.7
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD crashes to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU must move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY erases early gains, turns flat near 108.70
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 1% on the day. US Dollar Index clings to gains above the 98 mark. Investors likely to remain on sidelines ahead of Fed meeting.
Gold: Intraday uptick falters near $1425 horizontal resistance
Gold continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 200-hour SMA and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, below $1420 level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.