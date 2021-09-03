USD/JPY drops below 110.00 on broad USD weakness

- USD/JPY dropped to a daily low of 109.64.
- US Dollar Index stays in the red near 92.00.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in US increased by only 235,000 in August.
After spending the majority of the day above 110.00, the USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to a daily low of 109.64. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 109.88.
DXY extends slide on dismal labor market data
The renewed USD weakness following the dismal US August jobs report forced USD/JPY to turn south on Friday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 235,000 in August. This reading fell short of the market expectation of 750,000 and caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to drop below 92.00 for the first time since early August. Currently, the DXY is down 0.2% at 92.02.
Although the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.2% from 5.4% and July's NFP got revised higher to 1.05 million from 943,000, the greenback seems to be having a difficult time finding demand.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 3% on the day, helping USD/JPY limit its losses for the time being. Later in the session, the ISM's Services PMI report for August will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|109.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.94
|Daily SMA50
|110.09
|Daily SMA100
|109.7
|Daily SMA200
|107.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.12
|Previous Daily Low
|109.92
|Previous Weekly High
|110.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.41
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.28
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1870 after the Nonfarm Payrolls data shows an increase of 235K jobs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,810 post NFP jobs report
Gold regained positive traction on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight losses, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.