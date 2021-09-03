USD/JPY drops below 110.00 on broad USD weakness

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 3% on the day, helping USD/JPY limit its losses for the time being. Later in the session, the ISM's Services PMI report for August will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Although the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.2% from 5.4% and July's NFP got revised higher to 1.05 million from 943,000, the greenback seems to be having a difficult time finding demand.

The renewed USD weakness following the dismal US August jobs report forced USD/JPY to turn south on Friday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 235,000 in August. This reading fell short of the market expectation of 750,000 and caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to drop below 92.00 for the first time since early August. Currently, the DXY is down 0.2% at 92.02.

After spending the majority of the day above 110.00, the USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to a daily low of 109.64. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 109.88.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.