USD/JPY down 80-pips, finds support near 200-SMA

USD/JPY down 80-pips, finds support near 200-SMABy Jose Ricaurte Jaen
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.82, up +0.15% on the day, having posted a daily high at 115.61 and low at 114.37.
During the last hours of the NA trading session, sellers pushed prices lower erasing a decent portion of the accumulated gains the pair banked.
As President-elect Trump prepares for his inauguration ceremony, investors look to take profits in front of many uncertainties surrounding international trade, fiscal stimulus and how soon those can impact the economy; the absence of clarity makes imperative a risk reduction in the long-dollar trade.
Technical Levels to watch
In terms of short-term technical levels, upside barriers are aligned at 115.20 (horizontal resistance) and above that at 115.61 (today's high). While supports are aligned at 114.66 (200-SMA) and below that at 113.96 (50-SMA).