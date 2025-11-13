The USD/JPY pair declines to near 154.50 during the early Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as bets on a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December remain pretty divided. The Fed’s Lorie Logan and Raphael Bostic are due to speak later in the day.

Markets grew much less confident about a December rate reduction. Some Fed policymakers are concerned about flying blind on data at a time when the most recent figures suggest a weakening job market, but inflation remains higher than the Fed's 2% target.

Moreover, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that some of the data, particularly for some, may never be released. Uncertainty over the US economic outlook and the expectation that economic data released after the end of the shutdown will reveal US labor market weakness could weigh on the Greenback in the near term.

Markets are now pricing in a more than 51% possibility that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point at its December meeting. That marks a sharp drop from the 62.9% chance that markets priced in a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On the other hand, concerns that Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will seek to influence the Bank of Japan (BoJ) into delaying rate hikes could weigh on the JPY and create a tailwind for the pair. Takaichi said on Wednesday that the government and the central bank will continue to work together to develop the national economy. She had pledged to continue the former Prime Minister's policy mix, Abenomics, and called on the BoJ to fully cooperate with the government.