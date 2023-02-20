USD/JPY consolidates in a narrow range, manages to hold above 134.00 mark

- USD/JPY lacks any firm directional bias and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Monday.
- Geopolitical tensions, recession fears benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains for the pair.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and should help limit any downfall.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any traction on Monday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. The pair is currently placed just above the 134.00 round figure and for now, seems to have stalled Friday's modest pullback from a nearly two-month high.
Against the backdrop of looming recession risks, geopolitical tensions drive some haven flows towards the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. After firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast over the weekend, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday. This comes amid talk of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine and lending some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including the JPY.
The downside for the USD/JPY pair, however, remains cushioned amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, bolstered by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. The markets are pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at each of the next two FOMC policy meetings in March and May. The bets were reaffirmed last week after the US CPI and PPI data showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped, and hawkish comments by several Fed policymakers.
This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair ahead of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due for release on Wednesday. Investors also await Friday's testimony from the newly nominated head of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda for his view on the future of yield curve control (YCC) and super-easy monetary policy. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD/JPY pair and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, relatively lighter trading volumes on the back of the Presidents' Day holiday in the US, could lead to an extension of the USD/JPY pair's range-bound price action on Monday. From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the 132.90-133.00 resistance zone favours bullish traders, suggesting that any meaningful pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|134.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.28
|Daily SMA50
|131.95
|Daily SMA100
|137.65
|Daily SMA200
|136.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.11
|Previous Daily Low
|133.82
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
