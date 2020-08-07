USD/JPY clings to modest gains above mid-105.00s, focus remains on NFP

- USD/JPY gains some positive traction on Friday and moves way from weekly lows.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be the only factor lending support.
- A combination of negative factors might cap the upside ahead of the US jobs report.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, around the 105.65 region.
The pair gained some traction on the last day of the week and built on the previous day's late rebound from weekly lows, around the 105.30 region. A goodish pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. However, a combination of negative factors might hold investors from placing any aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further gains, at least for the time being.
The global risk sentiment took a hit on Friday after the US President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders that would ban any US transactions with the Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat. The anti-risk flow was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets, which might force investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and underpin demand for the Japanese yen.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped back closer to all-time closing lows. This coupled with concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Apart from this, the political stalemate over the shape and size of the next US fiscal recovery package might further contribute towards capping any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair. The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Thursday that Republicans and Democrats are still very far apart on key issues.
Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the official US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/JPY pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|105.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.29
|Daily SMA50
|107.06
|Daily SMA100
|107.46
|Daily SMA200
|108.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.7
|Previous Daily Low
|105.3
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP
Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is struggling around 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.