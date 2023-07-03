USD/JPY clings to mild gains below 145.00 on mixed Japan data, intervention fears

- USD/JPY grinds near intraday high, reverses previous day’s pullback from eight-month high.
- Treasury bond yields remain sidelined, S&P500 Futures struggle amid dicey markets.
- BoJ Tankan survey defends easy-money policy, Japan PMI weakens for June.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
USD/JPY seesaws around 144.60 as it seeks fresh clues to defend intraday gains amid a sluggish start to another key trading week. In doing so, the Yen pair reverses the previous day’s retreat from the highest levels since November 2022 amid mixed risk catalysts and downbeat Japan data.
Japan’s Tankan Manufacturing Survey for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 appears to defend the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) dovish monetary policy bias as it expects easy inflation. Also likely to have weighed on the USD/JPY price could be the downbeat prints of Japan’s final prints of Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for June, to 49.8 as it matches the initial forecasts.
Also read: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 2.6% a year from now – BoJ Tankan Survey
Elsewhere, the market’s fears of Japan's intervention recede after the Yen pair retreated from 145.07 the previous day. However, the mixed headlines about China and the cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events, comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary policy meeting Minutes and the US jobs report, also prod the USD/JPY bulls.
It’s worth noting that the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit during July 06-09 period witnessed mixed responses from the market. While the news appears positive for the sentiment on the front, the details seem less impressive as US Treasury Secretary Yellen is likely to flag concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority, China's recent move to ban sales of Micron Technology memory chips, and moves by China against foreign due diligence and consulting firms, per Reuters.
On the other hand, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, namely US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for May, came in at 0.3% MoM and 4.6% YoY versus market expectations of reprinting the 0.4% and 4.7% figures for monthly and yearly prior readings. With this, the key inflation numbers marked the smallest yearly gain in six months. Further, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price for Q1 2023 eased to 4.1% QoQ from 4.2% expected and prior whereas the Pending Home Sales slumped to -2.7% MoM for May compared to 0.2% expected and -0.4% prior (revised). Hence, the cooling of spending and easy inflation challenge Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s support for “two more rate hikes in 2023” and prod the USD/JPY buyers.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures fail to trace the upbeat Wall Street performance whereas the US Treasury bond yields struggle of late.
Moving on, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June will join the risk catalysts to direct intraday moves but major attention will be given to Fed Minutes and US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking the 143.90 trend line support, comprising the bottom line of a one-month-old rising trend channel.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|144.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.65
|Daily SMA50
|138.8
|Daily SMA100
|136.27
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.07
|Previous Daily Low
|144.2
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity below 1.0900 in the European morning. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the Eurozone final PMIs and the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in early Europe. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle
Gold Price struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit.
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen
Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether. According to Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.
The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, Fed minutes, RBA decision and Sainsbury results
Having paused earlier this year when it came to their own rate hiking cycle the RBA now appears to be playing catchup. Having caught the markets by surprise in April by hiking rates by 25bps.