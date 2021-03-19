USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to regain 109.00 as BOJ alters ETF target

- USD/JPY picks up bids following BOJ decision but struggles to keep the upside.
- BOJ removes the reference to 6 trillion yen annual ETF buying target while keeping rates unchanged.
- Market sentiment stays mixed as vaccine, unlock optimism battles reflation, geopolitical fears.
- US 10-year Treasury yields ease from 14-month top, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but Nikkei 225 drops 1.0%.
USD/JPY picks up bids to 109.00, after bouncing off intraday low of 108.90, following the BOJ rate decision on early Friday.
Despite matching wide expectations of a no change in its benchmark policy rate of -0.10%, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) altered the ETF buying limits while removing the lower ceiling of 6 trillion yen ($55 billion), keeping n upper limit of 12 trillion yen.
Read: Breaking: BOJ expands JGB yield target band, drops ETF buying target, USD/JPY jumps
Market’s mood could also be traced for the USD/JPY pair’s latest moves, considering its safe-haven allure. Risk-tone has been mixed off-late as US bond bears catch a breather around the highest since January 2020 while the Sino-American tensions return to the desk.
Also challenging the sentiment is the US warning to North Korea and tough stand against Iran over their secret arms building.
On the contrary, US President Joe Biden’s optimism on reaching the target of 100 million covid shots and the European Medicines Authority’s (EMA) support to the AstraZeneca vaccine seem to favor the mood. It’s worth mentioning that Japan’s calling off the emergency in Tokyo and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) likely back-up to the AstraZeneca covid jabs in Friday’s update also favor risks.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yield eases from the fresh multi-day high flashed the previous day whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, despite recently easing from the intraday low. Further, Japan’s Nikkei 225 remains on the back foot
Having witnessed the initial reaction to BOJ moves, USD/JPY traders will keep their eyes on Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s speech, at 06:00 GMT. However, more important will be the updates on US-China and Treasury yield moves amid a light calendar.
Technical analysis
Although 10-day SMA and July 2020 tops, respectively around 108.80 and 108.15, restrict the short-term downside of USD/JPY, the bulls are less likely to get convinced below 109.40.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|108.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.52
|Daily SMA50
|105.71
|Daily SMA100
|104.86
|Daily SMA200
|105.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.3
|Previous Daily Low
|108.62
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast
The Federal Reserve signaled no rate hikes through 2023 and an "outcome-based" response. However, the bank's dovishness still allows for yields to advance and boost the dollar. What's next? Our experts discussed the latest development.