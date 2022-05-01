USD/JPY bears have moved in ahead of the big day, the Fed

- USD/JPY correcting from fresh cycle highs ahead of the Fed.
- Fed is expected to raise rates by 50bp at its 3-4 May meeting and announce quantitative tightening.
USD/JPY was on the back foot on Friday and was trading at a low of 129.31 as the pair corrects in a W-formation. For the open, the pair is steady ahead of what will be a busy week for the pair.
With the help of a dovish Bank of Japan, the pair traded at a new high at 131.25 last week from which the bulls threw in the towel taking profits into month-end. However, by sticking with ultra-loose policy, the BoJ cannot expect anything except further yen weakness in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve.
In comments following the announcements and a commitment to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds in order to keep 10-year yields at about 0%, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda emphasized that the current rise in inflation was being driven mainly by higher costs. This means that the BoJ wishes to abstain from tightening policy for now.
In stark contrast, the Fed is expected to raise rates by 50bp at its 3-4 May meeting and simultaneously announce quantitative tightening. This will result in an asset reduction of around USD95bn per month. Back-to-back 50bp hikes in June and July are also anticipated.
Consequently, the US dollar continues to firm along with the higher yields. Analysts say that this ''can be chalked up to the dollar smile theory that suggests the dollar will gain during periods of strong U.S. data and rising U.S. rates as well as bouts of risk-off sentiment.''
''Furthermore, we must stress that negative developments in the rest of the world (Russian gas supplies, dovish BOJ, etc.) are playing a big part in the dollar’s strength by highlighting relative fundamentals that favor the greenback.''
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|129.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.6
|Daily SMA50
|121.5
|Daily SMA100
|118.15
|Daily SMA200
|114.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.96
|Previous Daily Low
|129.32
|Previous Weekly High
|131.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears have moved in ahead of the big day, the Fed
USD/JPY was on the back foot on Friday and was trading at a low of 129.31 as the pair corrects in a W-formation. For the open, the pair is steady ahead of what will be a busy week for the pair.
AUD/USD bears on the prowl but US dollar stumbles
AUD/USD will be in focus for the open given yet further disappointments in Chinese data from the weekend, China's purchasing managers indices fell deeper into contraction in April, and the technicals are poised for further downside ahead.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.