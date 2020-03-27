USD/JPY: Back into its triangle range – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY remains in a volatile range, with the market now hovering at the upper end of its ‘triangle’ range, leaving our neutral outlook unchanged, economists at Credit Suisse brief.
Key quotes
“Resistance moves initially to the current 2020 and 2019 highs at 112.23/40, which should be a tougher barrier to break.”
“A break above here though would suggest further strength, with next resistance then seen at the December 2018 high at 113.71, with scope for the 2018 high at 114.55, which would cap if reached.”
“Support moves initially to 108.43, below which would turn the risks back lower within the range, with the next levels at 105.21/15, ahead of 101.19/100.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
