USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Dollar remains vulnerable vs. yen, trades above 110.00 figure

  • USD/JPY is in consolidation mode following the recent drop. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 110.00 figure.
 
 

USD/JPY is trading in an ascending channel while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The quote is retracing down after a huge breakout last week. 
 

USD/JPY is consolidating the recent decline in the 110.00/110.60 band while trading between the 50 and the 100 SMAs. As the spot remains vulnerable to the downside, the sellers could pressure the 110.00 support for a drop towards the 109.40 and 108.60 on the way down. Resistances are seen near the 110.65 level and the 111.00 figure.
   
 
Resistance: 110.65, 111.00, 111.40
Support: 110.00, 109.40, 108.60
 
 

Today last price 110.32
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 110.12
 
Daily SMA20 109.94
Daily SMA50 109.58
Daily SMA100 109.18
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Previous Daily High 111.04
Previous Daily Low 109.89
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 111.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.96

 

 

