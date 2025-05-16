Indian Rupee rebounds in Friday’s Asian session.

Lower crude oil prices underpin the INR, but persistent interbank USD demand and foreign fund outflows might cap its upside.

Traders await the US housing data and the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index report.

The Indian Rupee (INR) recovers some lost ground, snapping the three-day losing streak on Friday. A fall in crude oil prices amid reports that the US and Iran are getting closer to a deal on the country’s nuclear program provides some support to the INR. It’s worth noting that India is the world's third-largest oil consumer, and lower crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the INR value.

However, the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand from importers and continued foreign fund outflows could weigh on the Indian currency. Later on Friday, traders brace for the US Building Permits, Housing Starts and the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The Federal Reserve (Fed) official Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak later in the same day.

Indian Rupee gathers strength on softer crude prices

The dollar-rupee overnight swap rate also dipped, pointing to heightened demand for cash dollars, which typically indicates a pickup in outflows, a trader said.

India has sought to clinch a trade deal with the US within the 90-day pause announced by Trump on April 9 on tariff hikes for major trading partners.

The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.4% YoY in April, following the 2.7% increase in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday. This figure came in below the market expectation of 2.5%.

The US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 10 came in at 229K, compared to the previous week's revised tally of 229K (revised from 228K), according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This reading matched initial estimates.

Continuing Jobless Claims went up by 9K to reach 1.881M for the week ending May 3.

USD/INR holds a bearish tone under the 100-day EMA

The Indian Rupee trades firmer on the day. The negative view of the USD/INR pair remains in play, characterized by the price being above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Nonetheless, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline, suggesting further consolidation or temporary recovery cannot be ruled out.

The initial support level for USD/INR emerges at 84.95, the low of April 28. A clear break below this level could drag the pair lower to 84.61, the low of May 12, followed by 84.12, the low of May 5.

On the bright side, the first upside barrier is seen at 85.60, the 100-day EMA. Green candlesticks and a clear bounce above the mentioned level could see a rally to the 86.00-86.05 zone, which marks both a round figure and the upper boundary of the trend channel.

Indian economy FAQs How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee? The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR. What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee? India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee. How does inflation in India impact the Rupee? Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee. How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee? India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.







