USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee teases bulls above 74.00 amid subdued markets

- USD/INR snaps two-day uptrend, steps back from intraday top.
- Doubts over India’s vaccination success join fears of Delta Plus covid variant to back buyers.
- Indecision over Fed’s next moves, US President Biden’s infrastructure spending passage tests immediate moves.
- US data, Fedspeak and macro relating to covid, stimulus become important for fresh impulse.
USD/INR pares weekly gains with a recent pullback to 74.20, down 0.05% intraday, amid the initial hour of Thursday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair drops for the first in three days amid the market’s indecision over the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in India and the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves, not to forget US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan.
INR bulls cheer the latest declines in the COVID-19 cases, easing of virus-led activity restrictions in states and record surge in daily vaccinations. The latest data from the Indian Health Minister, per Reuters, mention a 54,069 daily rise in coronavirus infections, taking a total to 30.08 million, whereas the pandemic-led fatalities increased 1,321 to 391,981.
Even so, the New York Times (NYT) gives India 93rd rank for its inoculation, versus 82nd during early June, while marking a meager 3.8% fully vaccinated Indians.
On the contrary, the US dollar gains safe-haven bids as Fed policymakers and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could not convince markets of any challenges to the easy money policies. Also, doubts over how the US Senators will be able to bridge a large gap between the Republicans’ demands and Democrats’ push ahead of a two-week holiday session add to the market jitters. Furthermore, the covid variant fears regain traction in the US after an Epidemiologist warns over the jump in the cases this fall and add to the greenback’s strength.
Against this backdrop, Indian shares track mildly bid US stock futures while the US dollar index benefited from a firmer US 10-Treasury yield by the press time.
Moving on, USD/INR traders may keep struggling for clues ahead of the key US Durable Goods Orders. Also important will be the comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, as well as virus and stimulus updates.
Read: US Durable Goods Orders May Preview: Is the consumer really absent?
Technical analysis
USD/INR rebound from the 74.00 needs acceptance from mid-April lows near 74.55 to keep the pair buyers hopeful. Otherwise, a 50-day SMA level of 73.64 will be the key to watch during the fresh downside below the weekly low.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0308
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|74.2458
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.3032
|Daily SMA50
|73.6499
|Daily SMA100
|73.3631
|Daily SMA200
|73.4869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5135
|Previous Daily Low
|74.0898
|Previous Weekly High
|74.4752
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.1046
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.3517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.2517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.0526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.8594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.6289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.7067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1920 on firmer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.1950 as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. Eyes on German IFO Survey after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold: Technical setup favors bears, focus on US data
Gold price experienced a rollercoaster ride yet another day on Wednesday, mainly driven by the sentiment around the US dollar and Fed’s next monetary policy action. Gold price broke its range play and spiked to daily highs of $1795.
Polygon looks to advance 38%
MATIC price suffered a fatal fall between June 20 and June 22, but the recovery has been equally swift. After managing to undo most of its losses, Polygon is range-bound between two crucial levels that determine its targets for the short term.
Will BOE follow the Fed?
The trend in GBP/USD has been sour mainly on the back of the exponential growth of new contagions related to the coronavirus Delta variant, with fears of the further easing lockdown measures. Also, the rise in DXY post hawkish Fed policy weighed on pound.