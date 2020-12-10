USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers look to yearly support line during fourth weekly drop

- USD/INR fails to keep bounces off the multi-day-old support line.
- Downbeat MACD signals also direct sellers toward 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement.
- Bulls can look for entries beyond the bi-annual resistance line.
USD/INR stays depressed near the intraday low of 73.64, down 0.15% on a day, amid the initial Indian session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote declines for the fourth consecutive week while also failing to keep the bounce off an ascending trend line from January 17, 2020.
It should also be noted that the MACD signals and a sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 2019 to April 2020 upside also favor USD/INR sellers.
As a result, the bears are targeting to conquer the key support line, at 73.43 now, ahead of eyeing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.23.
If at all the quote refrains from bouncing off 73.23, the 73.00 threshold will become the market favorite.
On the flip side, the 74.00 round-figure precedes the 50% of Fibonacci retracement near 74.10 to challenge short-term USD/INR buyers.
In a case where the upside momentum lasts beyond 74.10, a descending trend line from June 19, 2020, currently around 74.60, becomes the key to watch.
USD/INR weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.6496
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|73.7571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.0197
|Daily SMA50
|73.8612
|Daily SMA100
|74.0097
|Daily SMA200
|74.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.0346
|Previous Daily Low
|73.5408
|Previous Weekly High
|74.2115
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.41
|Previous Monthly High
|74.985
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.6492
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.8459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.7294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.5204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.0142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.5081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
