USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears attack 79.50 on oil’s rebounds ahead of US inflation

- USD/INR fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from record top.
- Oil prices cheer US dollar pullback from 20-year, cautious optimism.
- US CPI for June appears the key for near-term market directions.
USD/INR picks up bids to 79.54, reversing the pullback from an all-time high, as buyers cheer firmer oil prices during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Indian rupee (INR) pair’s weakness could also be linked to the nation’s official consumer inflation data, published late Tuesday.
“India's annual consumer inflation remained painfully above the 7% mark and beyond the central bank's tolerance band for the sixth month in a row, official data showed on Tuesday, raising prospects of more rate hikes by the central bank next month,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, the market sentiment improves ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, expected to rise to 8.8% YoY from 8.6%, which in turn underpins the rebound in oil prices.
That said, the prices of WTI crude oil recover from the lowest levels since late February while snapping a two-day downtrend, up 0.32% intraday near $93.75.
It’s worth noting that the latest recovery in risk profile could be linked to the upbeat White House (WH) statement and softer US data.
As per Reuters, “The US economic data, including the June jobs report, are not consistent with a recession in the first or second quarters,” the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday. The news contributed to the market’s profit booking moves ahead of the key data/events. Further, the US NFIB Business Optimism Index for June slumped to the lowest since early 2013 while flashing 89.5 figures versus 93.1 prior.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields both snap a two-day downtrend. Further, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region also appear to fade the previous bearish bias.
Moving on, USD/INR traders may witness inaction as markets brace for the US inflation numbers.
Technical analysis
USD/INR seller may consider the Gravestone Doji candlestick at the all-time to take the risk of entry should the quote drops below a two-week-old support line, around 79.28 by the press time. Meanwhile, an upside break of 79.80 defies the bearish candlestick and can propel the prices towards the 80.00 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.5705
|Today Daily Change
|0.0888
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|79.4817
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.6841
|Daily SMA50
|77.9849
|Daily SMA100
|77.0565
|Daily SMA200
|75.9526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.7916
|Previous Daily Low
|79.431
|Previous Weekly High
|79.557
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.8583
|Previous Monthly High
|79.091
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.5687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.6539
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.3446
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.2075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.7052
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.9287
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.0658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebound fades around 1.1900, UK data dump, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.1900, struggling to capitalize on softer US dollar. Shortcomings in British strategies to cope-up with economic challenges, political jitters weigh on the cable. UK GDP, US CPI in focus.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price bounces off yearly low above $1,700 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price portrays a corrective pullback from yearly low. White House optimism joins softer US data and mixed updates on China covid to favor XAUUSD recovery. US CPI for June will be crucial amid fears of Fed’s aggression, recession.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price has breached a stable support level at $1,080, after exhausting its uptrend. A breakdown of the $1,041 support level is likely to trigger a 15% downswing to $880. The bearish thesis will face invalidation if ETH manages to flip the $1,281 hurdle into a support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!