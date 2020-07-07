USD/INR Price Analysis: Monday’s Doji indicates indecision

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR charted a Doji candle on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bearish view. 
  • A close above Monday's high is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.

USD/INR created a Doji candle on Monday, which comprises long wicks and a small body. The wicks represent a two-way business and the small body represents flat close. 

As a result, the Doji candle is considered a sign of indecision in the marketplace. USD/INR has charted a Doji candle at 3.5-month lows. As such, one may argue that the indecision is predominantly among sellers. 

The Doji, therefore, indicates bearish exhaustion. However, while the immediate bearish outlook stands neutralized, the outlook would turn bullish only if the pair ends Tuesday above Monday’s high of 74.8180. 

Alternatively, a close below Monday’s low of 74.5280 would imply a continuation of the sell-off from the June 16 high of 76.42 and shift risk in favor of a drop to 74.00. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.6352
Today Daily Change 0.0322
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 74.603
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.655
Daily SMA50 75.6295
Daily SMA100 75.172
Daily SMA200 73.2081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.795
Previous Daily Low 74.525
Previous Weekly High 75.645
Previous Weekly Low 74.605
Previous Monthly High 76.5076
Previous Monthly Low 74.9786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.6919
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.487
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.371
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.217
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.757
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.911
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

